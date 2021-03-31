Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.96

Shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.96 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.60 ($0.23). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.22), with a volume of 103,767 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.74 million and a P/E ratio of -19.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.60.

About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.