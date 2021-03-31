stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $362.73 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $362.73 million and $916.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,915.31 or 0.03242453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 189,385 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

