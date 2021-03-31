stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00314517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.00850366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029303 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

