Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.71% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.59. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.88 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

