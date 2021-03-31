Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,696 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

