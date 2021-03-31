Stifel Financial Corp Buys 84,673 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 204.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.74% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

