Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 130,692 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.