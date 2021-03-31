Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,703 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,526,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,641,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $810,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

