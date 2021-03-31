Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 562,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 558,480 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 244,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

