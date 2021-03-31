Stifel Financial Corp Invests $3.55 Million in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,839 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $172.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.