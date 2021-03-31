Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

