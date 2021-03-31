Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,685 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

