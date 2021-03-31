STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 1,535,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

