Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 31st (BC8, DWNI, G24, HEI, HLAG, MC, MRTN, MSEX, MTX, MYFW)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 31st:

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24)

was given a €77.40 ($91.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €84.60 ($99.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €630.00 ($741.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

