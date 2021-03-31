Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average daily volume of 339 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TMST traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $535.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $12.24.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.