Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Greenlane Call Options (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,318% compared to the average volume of 246 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,400 shares of company stock worth $542,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 17,204,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

