Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AbCellera Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,260% compared to the average volume of 409 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of ABCL stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

