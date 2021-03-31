Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,671% compared to the typical daily volume of 668 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

