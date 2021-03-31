StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Buys $99,250.00 in Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Praag Michael Van purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BANX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 11,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 million, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

