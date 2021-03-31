StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 181,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218,779 shares.The stock last traded at $62.20 and had previously closed at $61.28.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,922,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in StoneCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,308,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

