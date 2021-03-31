Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

SBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

ETR SBS opened at €115.00 ($135.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is €119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.00. Stratec has a 52-week low of €57.30 ($67.41) and a 52-week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

