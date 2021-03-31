Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Strategic Education worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Strategic Education by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $5,851,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STRA opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

