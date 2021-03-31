Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.14. The company had a trading volume of 551,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $147.85 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

