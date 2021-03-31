Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,040. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

