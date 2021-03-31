Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 0.21% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,942. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

