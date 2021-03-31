Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.62. 482,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,061. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $147.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.