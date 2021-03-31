Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.78. 31,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

