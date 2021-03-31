Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $1.85 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Paul John Balson bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 261,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $69.87.

