Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.35. 15,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.80. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

