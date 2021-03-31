Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.22. 434,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.68 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

