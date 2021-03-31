Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 200,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.