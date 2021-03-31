Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

LHX traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.70. 15,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,141. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day moving average of $184.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

