Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,314 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.26% of Stride worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

