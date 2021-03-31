Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €72.00 by Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.52 ($92.37).

ETR:SAX opened at €70.75 ($83.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.17.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

