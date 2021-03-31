StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.05 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1,076.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,436,724,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,023,529,659 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

