Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.87

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $9.92. Subaru shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 65,356 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

