Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Down 2.6%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 7,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,336,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

SMFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.