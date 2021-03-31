Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

