Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 5.2%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.97. 23,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.
In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,469,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $8,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 476.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 359,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $5,385,000.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
