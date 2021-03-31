Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 5.2%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.97. 23,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,469,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $8,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 476.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 359,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $5,385,000.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.