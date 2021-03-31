Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.60

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.60 and traded as high as C$64.21. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$64.09, with a volume of 607,018 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The firm has a market cap of C$37.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Insiders have sold 62,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,580 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

