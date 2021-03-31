SunContract Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $722,054.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

