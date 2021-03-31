Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

TSE SPB opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 33.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.60.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7294888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

