Suretly Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Suretly has a market capitalization of $42,224.87 and $1,302.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00644961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

