Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.62

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $776.11 million, a P/E ratio of 679.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,997 shares of company stock worth $276,288 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

