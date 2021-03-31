sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.52 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

