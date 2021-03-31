Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Sutro Biopharma worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 16,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

