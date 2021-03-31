Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.80 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

