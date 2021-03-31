Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0690 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $589,164.44 and approximately $236.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars.

