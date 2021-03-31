Swerve (SWRV) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Swerve has a market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 13,210,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,509,538 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

