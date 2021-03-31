Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Reaches $306.30 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005884 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $306.30 million and approximately $342.69 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.00636295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

